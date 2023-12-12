Multifamily developer nears completion of 4,000 'missing middle' housing units in Arizona

Scottsdale-based multifamily developer Greenlight Communities is nearing the completion of 4,000 workforce housing units with even more in the pipeline aimed at helping address the lack of affordable housing in Arizona.

Since 2018, Greenlight has invested more than $800 million in building "attainable" workforce rental units in Arizona, namely nonsubsidized housing for workers who earn around $30,000 to $70,000 a year, such as educators and retail workers.

Greenlight Communities has completed 10 communities to date and is nearing completion on six more by the start of next year. Another three projects are also in the planning phases for fast-growing cities such as Peoria and Surprise.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.