More than $150M designated for new UArizona research center in downtown Phoenix

The University of Arizona Health Sciences' planned downtown Phoenix Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, is receiving two shots of significant funding that were announced Wednesday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has designated $150 million in new funding to the center, which will anchor the Phoenix Bioscience Core’s innovation district, and the Steele Foundation added $2 million in private support for the center’s research as part of a larger $10 million donation.

CAMI will be focused on cellular and gene-based therapy research connected with the immunology of cancers, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. At the center, UArizona is expected to work in close connection with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, the Mayo Clinic, the Translational Genomics Research Institute and others in the Bioscience Core — which itself is expected to foster corporate engagement and startup activity.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.