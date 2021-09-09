More primary care clinics coming to metro Phoenix with unique partnership

PHOENIX — A growing partnership between Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD is adding more primary care clinics to metro Phoenix.

So far, the partnership has opened 18 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Valley, with plans to open four more by the end of the year. The 22 clinics will create more than 800 jobs here, with nearly 500 of those jobs being science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals.

Dr. Brent Asplin , president of Chicago-based VillageMD, said he's encouraged by the demand he's seen since first entering the Phoenix market last year .

Under this strategic partnership, plans call for opening 600 primary care clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years.

