Moon Valley Nurseries plants more national roots, eyes $1 billion in revenue

Moon Valley Nurseries
Scottsdale-based Moon Valley Nurseries is growing its national footprint.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Scottsdale-based Moon Valley Nurseries is growing its national footprint as annual revenues are expected to surpass $400 million this year.

On the heels of its January debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Nashville last spring, plans call for expanding to Georgia and North Carolina. Its debut into Georgia is expected during the second or third quarter this year, followed by two locations in North Carolina.

Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries, said he doesn't have opening dates locked down for North Carolina.

"We're excited about Florida, Georgia and Tennessee and continuing to expand in those states," Flood said.

