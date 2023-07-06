Mixed-use project with housing, retail and medical space planned in West Valley

AVONDALE, AZ — A new mixed-use project with housing, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, and commercial is planned for a 45-acre infill property along Interstate 10.

The project, called The District at Crystal Springs, will be developed at the southwest corner of McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard in Avondale, a growing suburb west of Phoenix.

Plans for the site call for up to 268 townhomes on about 23 acres, up to 216 units of multifamily for adults 55 years and older on 6 acres, commercial development such as retail or a hotel on 7 acres and a hospital on 8 acres within the city's designated health-technology corridor.

