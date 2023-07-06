Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Mixed-use project with housing, retail and medical space planned in West Valley

The District at Crystal Springs will be developed at the corner of McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard
Avondale project.jpg
FK Architecture via city of Avondale documents
A group of developers have partnered on a new mixed-use project with apartments, homes, retail and more in Avondale.
Avondale project.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 12:14:33-04

AVONDALE, AZ — A new mixed-use project with housing, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, and commercial is planned for a 45-acre infill property along Interstate 10.

The project, called The District at Crystal Springs, will be developed at the southwest corner of McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard in Avondale, a growing suburb west of Phoenix.

Plans for the site call for up to 268 townhomes on about 23 acres, up to 216 units of multifamily for adults 55 years and older on 6 acres, commercial development such as retail or a hotel on 7 acres and a hospital on 8 acres within the city's designated health-technology corridor.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!