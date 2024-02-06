Mixed-use project with 30-story tower could rise in Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX — A national firm that has been expanding its presence in the Valley has proposed a 30-story mixed-use tower in the Roosevelt Row area of downtown Phoenix.

Florida-based Mainstreet Capital Partners wants to build a 463,198-square-foot multifamily building with amenities, retail and restaurant space at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Garfield Street.

It will include 297 apartment units, 8,069 square feet of ground-floor market and restaurant space and 142 parking spaces along the existing Valley Metro light rail line.

Mainstreet Capital Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project.

The development will be part of a Roosevelt Row block that contains the Roosevelt Community Church, a fitness studio and lounge and a closed-down auto shop. The former auto shop building will be replaced by the new development, according to site plans submitted to the city.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.