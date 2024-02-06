Mixed-use project with 30-story tower could rise in Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX — A national firm that has been expanding its presence in the Valley has proposed a 30-story mixed-use tower in the Roosevelt Row area of downtown Phoenix.
Florida-based Mainstreet Capital Partners wants to build a 463,198-square-foot multifamily building with amenities, retail and restaurant space at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Garfield Street.
It will include 297 apartment units, 8,069 square feet of ground-floor market and restaurant space and 142 parking spaces along the existing Valley Metro light rail line.
Mainstreet Capital Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project.
The development will be part of a Roosevelt Row block that contains the Roosevelt Community Church, a fitness studio and lounge and a closed-down auto shop. The former auto shop building will be replaced by the new development, according to site plans submitted to the city.