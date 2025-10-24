Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mixed-use project faces backlash over industrial plans linked to potential TSMC expansion

PHOENIX — A massive mixed-use master planned community in north Phoenix is facing pushback from residents over an industrial component that could potentially house an expansion of TSMC’s campus.

Residents packed a North Gateway Village Planning Committee meeting earlier this month saying they were previously unaware that NorthPark Phoenix would include industrial uses in one of its land use districts, dubbed the Innovation Corridor.

“Industrial belongs north of the 303 freeway,” speakers with Stetson Valley Homeowners Association said during a presentation.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

