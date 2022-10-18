Mixed-use office, retail and multifamily development proposed for Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — The city of Chandler's Planning and Zoning Commission will consider rezoning more than 44 acres that would make way for new offices, retail shops, multifamily housing, and more.

The proposed project, which will be heard Wednesday by the commission, is being co-developed by Meridian West AZ/202 LLC and Kaplan Acquisitions LLC and is called The District Downtown. The project would be developed on the southwest corner of Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, just to the north of Loop 202.

Meridian West would develop the commercial portion while Kaplan Acquisitions would handle the residential side.

If approved, the proposed project would be built in phases and across six separate parcels within the 44.7-acre site, with each parcel having its plan, according to documents filed with the city of Chandler.

