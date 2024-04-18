Watch Now
Millionaire homeowners in metro Phoenix are getting younger

In metro Phoenix, the average millionaire homeowner is a fast track Gen Xer
Millionaires
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 18, 2024
PHOENIX — In the past five years, the number of U.S. millionaire owner households has quadrupled nationwide, as an emerging demographic dominates the percentage of millionaire homeowners in metro Phoenix.

What once was an exclusive club dominated by baby boomers has seen a rapid influx of younger generations, according to a new report by Point2, an online real estate marketplace.

In metro Phoenix, the average millionaire homeowner is a fast track Gen Xer, likely holding prestigious positions such as physician, CEO or manager, according to the report. They typically own a $1.7 million home with five bedrooms and have three cars.

