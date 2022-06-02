Midtown Phoenix office park completes major renovations

Los Angeles-based Barker Pacific Group recently completed major renovations to the City Square office park in midtown Phoenix.

City Square, formerly known as the Kent Plaza and Rosenzweig Center, comprises three high-rise office buildings at 3800 to 4000 Central Ave. totaling 736,000 square feet, a hotel, open-air retail plaza and 1,200-car parking garage.

It was built in the 1960s by Del Webb Corp. and designed by architectural firm Flatow, Moore, Bryan and Fairburn, according to the company.

In a joint venture with Washington, D.C.-based Iron Point Partners, BPG acquired the office park in 2019 for $45 million. Since purchasing the property, the companies have invested $12.9 million in renovations, including several million dollars in tenant improvements.

Upgrades to the property include tenant improvements, electric charging stations, new corridors, restrooms and lobbies, while existing amenities feature Wi-Fi, a gym, cafe, 156-room hotel owned by another company, retail spaces with a bank, hair salon and a new courtyard with a coffee kiosk retrofitted from a shipping container.

