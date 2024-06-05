Microsoft acquires nearly 300 acres for data center growth in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Tech giant Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has acquired a major site in the West Valley to support its data center expansion in metro Phoenix.

Microsoft paid $258 million in all cash on May 31 for approximately 283 acres in El Mirage along Northern Parkway and Dysart Road. Nevada-based Dermody Properties was the seller.

The company bought the site across two sales: $130 million for 143 acres and $128 million for 140 acres, according to Maricopa County records and Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda.

This will add to 150 acres Microsoft already owns north of the site in El Mirage for its existing data center project at the 1,400-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing industrial complex that's being developed by Nevada-based Dermody Properties.

A second facility at the complex is in final permitting stages, according to city of El Mirage documents.

El Mirage City Council approved a site plan amendment for a third 245,000-square-foot data center building on that site in April.

