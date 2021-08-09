Watch
Miami builder has more homes coming near future Taiwan Semiconductor plant in north Phoenix

Provided by RL Brown Housing Reports
RL Brown Housing Reports tracked hundreds of homes being planned in north Phoenix near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s 1,128-acre fabrication facility.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 09, 2021
PHOENIX — Hundreds of homes are being planned near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s 1,128-acre manufacturing plant under construction near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix.

In the first phase alone, TSMC is creating jobs for 1,900 people, giving homebuilders a captive audience of employees when production begins at the plant in 2024.

One of the nation's largest homebuilders has been working with the city of Phoenix on a 70-acre site along Interstate 17 south of Loop 303 long before TSMC announced plans to build a plant nearby, said Jeff Gunderson, senior vice president of land operations for Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN)

After opening escrow in October 2019 on that site, Lennar closed on the land last month, paying $8 million to Eugene Gabrych for the 190-acre parcel, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

