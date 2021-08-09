Miami builder has more homes coming near future Taiwan Semiconductor plant in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hundreds of homes are being planned near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s 1,128-acre manufacturing plant under construction near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix.

In the first phase alone, TSMC is creating jobs for 1,900 people , giving homebuilders a captive audience of employees when production begins at the plant in 2024.

One of the nation's largest homebuilders has been working with the city of Phoenix on a 70-acre site along Interstate 17 south of Loop 303 long before TSMC announced plans to build a plant nearby, said Jeff Gunderson , senior vice president of land operations for Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN)

After opening escrow in October 2019 on that site, Lennar closed on the land last month, paying $8 million to Eugene Gabrych for the 190-acre parcel, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

