Meyer Burger set to open solar module manufacturing plant in Goodyear

Switzerland-based Meyer Burger Technology AG has started receiving major shipments of equipment and tools for its new solar module manufacturing plant in Goodyear.
More than two years after inking a lease for the West Valley warehouse, the technology firm is now on track to finish building out its facility and ramp up hiring to prepare for a grand opening in mid-2024.
Meyer Burger is already planning to expand the Arizona facility from 1.5 gigawatts to 2 gigawatts worth of modules as a result of contracts it secured with Ingka Investments, BayWar.e. Solar Projects LLC and DESRI — that comprise about two-thirds of the modules that will be produced at the factory in the next five years.
At full capacity, the 276,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ 630 people and produce 10,000 solar modules daily created from millions of cells that will also be manufactured in the United States.