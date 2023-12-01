Watch Now
Mesa's ElectraMeccanica, Tevva reach settlement in lawsuit over failed merger

ElectraMeccanica and British electric truck maker Tevva reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by the UK firm earlier this month.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 01, 2023
ElectraMeccanica and Tevva have reached a settlement in a lawsuit related to their failed merger attempt.

Tevva, a British electric truck maker, had filed the suit after Mesa-based ElectraMeccanica ended the proposed merger between the two businesses in October.

ElectraMeccanica said this week it reached an “amicable resolution” with Tevva, stating in a regulatory filing the two companies agreed it was in “their mutual best interest” to settle and dismiss the lawsuit without either admitting any wrongdoing.

The settlement also resolves counterclaims ElectraMeccanica was prepared to file against Tevva and others in relation to the proposed merger, according to the regulatory filing.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

