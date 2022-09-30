Mesa youth sports complex one of the most visited venues in the US

MESA, AZ — Bell Bank Park, the mega complex for youth and amateur sports in southeast Mesa, has seen more than 3 million visitors during the first nine months of the year, making it one of the most popular sports facilities in the country, Legacy Sports USA, the company that owns and operates Bell Bank Park, announced Thursday.

As Bell Bank Park, which opened in January 2022, enters the fourth quarter of its first year in operation, it is ranked 25th in attendance for all sports venues in the country. At one point it was up to 16th, just behind Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park.

Compared to other Arizona facilities, Bell Bank Park has seen more visitors than Chase Field, State Farm Stadium and Footprint Center in 2022.

The 320-acre facility has already hosted more than 225 sports competitions this year. It has also been home to several concerts and events like the Arizona Strong Beer Festival and the La Mesa RV Shows.

