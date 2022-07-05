MESA, AZ — Google Fiber is set to bring its fiber-optic internet network into Mesa pending approval by the city council, the company announced on Friday.

Mesa City Council will vote on measures to allow Google Fiber to place a fiber-optic cable network within the public right-of-way, bringing a gigabit speed, a fiber-to-the-home internet network to Mesa residents.

The city is currently served by internet network providers Cox Communications and CenturyLink.

If the fiber license agreement is approved, Google Fiber will immediately begin engineering and operations efforts and start construction in Mesa in early 2023. While it can take several years to complete, residents can connect as early as the end of 2023 as Google Fiber finishes some areas before others, said Ashley Church, general manager for the west region of Google Fiber.

“Mayor Giles, the whole staff there has, has been really, really great about wanting to find a fiber-to-the-home solution for their residents in Mesa,” said Church. "Obviously, we still have many more milestones to go before we’re at the finish line, but it’s been a really great start to the relationship.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.