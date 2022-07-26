Mesa names new director of the Arizona Museum of Natural History

The city of Mesa has appointed a new director of the Arizona Museum of Natural History after an international search.

The city said in a Monday announcement that Simon Tipene Adlam, a seasoned museum administrator, was selected as the new director. His first day will be Aug. 15.

Tipene Adlam worked at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for almost 10 years in various roles including creative director and director of exhibitions. He also recently led Haimona, an indigenous think tank and incubator he created in his native Aotearoa, New Zealand to bring social impact programming to cultural institutions.

