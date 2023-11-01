Watch Now
Mesa names Jaye O'Donnell as new economic development director

Jaye O'Donnell has been named director of Mesa's Office of Economic Development.
Jaye O'Donnell has been named director of Mesa's Office of Economic Development.

O'Donnell has worked with the city for the past 14 years, first as marketing and business development manager for the office of economic development and then as assistant economic development director — a position she's held since 2012 before her promotion.

“Jaye is intimately familiar with our vision for growth in Mesa, and her work has been pivotal in shifting our brand from quiet suburb to established international business destination,” said Mesa City Manager Chris Brady in a statement. “Jaye keenly understands the importance of developing a talented workforce pipeline to increase our economic growth potential. I can’t wait to witness Jaye’s accomplishments in this new role.”

