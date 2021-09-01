Mesa gives green light to 1.5 million-square-foot industrial project

A proposed 1.5 million-square-foot industrial project got the green light Monday from Mesa City Council.

The AirPark 202 project will be built on 100 acres on the southeast corner of Warner and Sossaman roads in Mesa, just north of the Loop 202 and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Before moving forward on the project, which is being developed by Las Vegas-based LaPour Partners and Scottsdale Investment Management, City Council had to approve some zoning changes. During Monday’s meeting, the Council gave unanimous approval for the zoning, amended development standards, pre-plat and site plan.

"It's very exciting to get Mesa's endorsement of AirPark 202, and we look forward to quickly delivering one of the Valley's premier business parks that will support industrial uses, warehousing, manufacturing and logistics operations,” said Ed Grant , executive vice president with Scottsdale Investment Management. “The Valley remains as one of the nation's industrial hotspots, and we are excited to kick that off in this emerging corridor."

