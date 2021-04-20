Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Mesa cardiologist sells medical device firm for more than $300M

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by PQ Bypass
A medical device company founded by a Mesa cardiologist has sold for more than $300 million.
pq-bypass.jpg
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:04:42-04

Dr. Richard Heuser, a Mesa cardiologist who has 30 patents to his name and has started several medical device companies over the years, has sold one of them for more than $300 million.

Heuser had co-founded PQ Bypass with James Joye, a cardiologist in California, locating the company headquarters in Fremont, California.

Irvine, California-based Endologix LLC purchased the medical device company for more than $300 million, closing the deal on April 13.

Heuser and Joye's proprietary technology received designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a "Breakthrough Device," offering new treatments for severe peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.

The device and technique, which replaces leg bypass surgery, allows the blood vessel to stay open 80% to 90% of the time — an improvement over traditional surgical procedures, Heuser said.

Read more of this subscription-only story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.