Mekong Plaza starts $10M retail expansion in Mesa's Asian District

MESA, AZ — Following massive success in Mesa’s Asian District, the developers and owners of Mekong Plaza are expanding the shopping center.

Located on the southwest corner of Dobson Road and Main Street in Mesa, Mekong Real Estate Investment Group will add more than 35,000 square feet of retail space to the existing 100,000-square-foot plaza. Construction is set to start on the parcel directly south of the existing center. Mekong Real Estate Development Group acquired the land for $1.6 million in 2019 according to Maricopa County records.

The expansion is said to cost $10 million and construction is expected to be finished in July 2023.

There is plenty of demand from tenants, which are almost all Asian-owned, are targeted toward Asian consumers, or serve or sell some sort of Asian cuisine or goods. Drew Burtoni, the development manager for Mekong Real Estate, said that the plaza has 30 tenants, is 100% leased and has a waiting list of tenants who want to move in.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.