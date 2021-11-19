Meet Santé, a new health-focused restaurant from EVO's Nick Neuman opening in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nick Neuman, owner of EVO Italian restaurant in Scottsdale is partnering with a longtime friend, Nico Doniele, to open a new restaurant in north Scottsdale that aims to bring high-end food that can accommodate any dietary restrictions.

The new restaurant, called Santé, will focus on health and environmentally conscious dishes that truly take into consideration how the animals used in the food are living on the planet and their impact, Doniele said.

“Through the pandemic, I really saw a need for truly well thought out, organic concepts," she said.

Santé means “health” in French, and is used as a toast, “to your health,” Doniele said.

“For this kind of a concept, any time is a good time,” Neuman said of the new restaurant, which is planned to open Dec. 14. “The market is looking for more restaurants, people are getting out again and wanting normalcy back.”

