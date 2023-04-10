Mecum Auctions Glendale collector-car auction brings in $56M for its second-best year

Mecum Auctions didn’t break last year’s record in its fifth year in the Valley, but its Glendale 2023 collector car event at State Farm Stadium was still one of its best, totaling $56 million in sales.

Out of 1,667 vehicle and auto memorabilia items that went on the block between March 28 and April 1, 1,266 — or 76% of them — were sold. And while the sales amount is second to last year’s $66.3 million, the sales volume was close to the same.

A rare Mittelgrün green 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing led the way for sales by hammering in at $1.82 million. It had been restored by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

That was the leading purchase by a significant margin, with the next vehicle on the list — a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS — crossing the block for $605,000. That was followed by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 4X4 Squared that sold for $489,000.

