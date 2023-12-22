Mechanic's liens pile up at X Phoenix project, including $25M by general contractor

PHOENIX — The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 million in mechanic's liens since the nearly completed project came to a screeching halt in September.

Eight liens tied to the project have been filed since late September, according to Maricopa County records. That includes a $25.62 million mechanic's lien filed Nov. 20 by Clayco Inc., the company tapped as the general contractor for the project at 201 W. Van Buren St.

Mechanic's liens offer contractors and subcontractors a degree of leverage in the event they are not paid for work completed on a project. The liens serve to cloud the owner's rights, typically requiring resolution before an owner can acquire a clean title to sell or transfer the property.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.