Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility

PHOENIX — A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.

Freshly Inc. filed a notice with Arizona's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification log this week to notify the state of its plans to lay off hundreds of workers. WARN requires employers to provide a 60-day notice in advance of covered plant closings and mass layoffs.

The company currently operates at a warehouse in southwestern Phoenix at 610 S. 56th Ave. in a massive industrial corridor close to Loop 202 and Interstate 10.

News of the Phoenix-area layoffs comes the same week Freshly filed a WARN in Maryland, indicating it plans to close its warehouse and lay off 454 workers. It's unclear if Freshly plans to shutter its facility or discontinue its lease in the Phoenix building.

