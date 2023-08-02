Watch Now
Mayo Clinic tops Arizona in US News best hospitals rankings

Five Valley hospitals were included in this year's U.S. News list
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is in the midst of a $700 million expansion of its Phoenix hospital campus.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 11:58:14-04

PHOENIX — Keeping its spot for more than a decade now, the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix remained Arizona’s top-ranking hospital in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Rankings.

In all, seven Arizona hospitals were included on the U.S. News list, with five in the Valley and two in Tucson.

Mayo Clinic, which has led the state in the rankings for 11 straight years, was the only Arizona hospital to be ranked nationally in adult specialties, with 10 of its specialties being ranked, led by a No. 10 spot in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Beyond that, Mayo Clinic placed No. 15 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; No. 17 in Ear, Nose & Throat;, No. 19 in Geriatrics; No. 21 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; No. 24 in Cancer; No. 27 in Neurology & Neurosurgery; No. 31 in Orthopedics; No. 33 in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; and No. 37 in Urology.

