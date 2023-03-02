Mayo Clinic set to start work on 120-acre Phoenix biotech innovation hub

PHOENIX — A dream more than 10 years in the making for a Valley biotech innovation hub is finally coming to fruition.

Mayo Clinic has submitted its zoning application with the city of Phoenix to develop Discovery Oasis, a 120-acre medical and research campus adjacent to its hospital at 56th Street and Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Discovery Oasis is expected to include advanced research and development, medical equipment manufacturing, outpatient treatment facilities and associated tenant amenities within 3.3-million square feet.

The goal is to establish a modern 21st century research campus to support Mayo's existing hospital campus to the south, while leveraging Arizona State University's Health Futures Center to the east.

"It's an exciting step," said Dr. Richard Gray, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. "Discovery Oasis is getting real."

