Mayo Clinic oncology department chair moves over to City of Hope cancer center in Phoenix

Los Angeles-based City of Hope has appointed Dr. Alan Bryce as chief clinical officer of its Phoenix cancer center and professor of molecular medicine at Phoenix-based Translational Genomics Research Institute, or TGen.

Bryce was most recently chairman of the division of hematology and medical oncology in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Arizona.

For many years, physicians at Mayo Clinic — including Bryce — and scientists at TGen had worked together until TGen became part of City of Hope in 2016. And in February 2022, City of Hope acquired Boca Raton, Florida-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America, which owned and operated an oncology hospital in Goodyear.

"Mayo pulled away and we couldn't work with them anymore," Bryce said. "It's like getting the band back together."

