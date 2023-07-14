Mayo Clinic names leaders for Phoenix biotech innovation hub

Mayo Clinic has selected two leaders for its Discovery Oasis biotech innovation hub to be developed on 120 acres next to its hospital campus in north Phoenix.

Dr. Steven Lester, cardiologist and health care futurist with Mayo Clinic, will serve as medical director of Discovery Oasis, while Aric Bopp will serve as executive director.

Bopp was executive director of economic development and innovation zones for Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise, the research and innovation engine at ASU.

A national search for the executive director position led Mayo Clinic right back to ASU, which has been a longtime partner.

"This opportunity to join the incredible team here at Mayo Clinic has been a dream come true," said Bopp, who has worked closely with top leaders on economic development issues in the Valley, including with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Flinn Foundation, Arizona Bioindustry Association, Arizona Tech Council and the city of Phoenix.

