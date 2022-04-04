Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $135M project on north Phoenix campus

PHOENIX — As part of its $748 million expansion to double its north Phoenix campus and add 2,000 high-wage jobs, Mayo Clinic has broken ground on its research and education building.

To be called the Integrated Education and Research Building, the 150,000-square-foot structure is being built by DPR Construction, with DFDG Architecture + CO Architects designing the $134.6 million project. Financing is coming from Mayo Clinic benefactors and Mayo's internal operations.

The structure is being constructed next to Arizona State University's $80 million Health Future's Center, which sits on the east side of Mayo's campus at 56th Street on the south side of Loop 101.

When completed in 2024, the new structure will house Mayo's medical students, who currently are based at Mayo Clinic's Scottsdale campus at Shea Boulevard and 134th Street.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.