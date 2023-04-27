May Mobility launches autonomous vehicle service in Sun City

May Mobility is launching autonomous public transit service in Sun City, marking the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company’s expansion into the Arizona market.

May Mobility’s shared, on-demand autonomous vehicle service — known as the Valley Wave — is designed to provide senior citizens with “safe, reliable and equitable-on demand transportation,” and is powered by transit technology company Via, according to a company news release. The service, which is provided via an AARP sponsorship, is free to use.

“We’re fundamentally changing public transit, making it easier and more desirable than having a personal car,” Edwin Olson, CEO for May Mobility, said in a statement. “People are living longer, and we believe that aging populations stand to gain greater access to mobility with autonomous vehicle technology. We’re committed to providing safe, reliable transportation for people who don’t want to or can’t drive themselves.”

May Mobility and Via’s experience operating autonomous vehicles in a variety of urban, suburban and rural areas prepared the two companies to deploy service in Sun City, according to the company release.

