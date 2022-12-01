Master-planned community with homes, apartments proposed for Pinal County

Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. is in the process of creating another master-planned community southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County.

The real estate firm recently received approval from Pinal County's planning commission to rezone and create a planned area development for a project called Arizona Farms.

The site totals about 761 acres located in the northern part of the county at the southwest corner of Arizona Farms and Felix roads.

It's also situated southeast of Queen Creek between San Tan Valley and Florence close to Hunt highway and Highway 79, which connect to employment areas in Pinal and Maricopa counties. Most of the property is owned and managed by El Dorado Holdings, while about 150 acres is owned by the company's partner in the project, Gilbert-based Langley Properties.

The 761-acre site is currently part of an older planned area development that was first approved in 1998 and totaled 2,848 acres, but since then the original plan was abandoned and some of the area has since been annexed into Florence, been developed, or used for farmland.

