Massive solar, battery storage project proposed in Maricopa County

BUCKEYE, AZ — Another solar and battery storage facility is being proposed for an area in the Valley that’s expected to see massive renewable energy growth.

Called Harquahala Sun Photovoltaic Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project, the development will cover more than 1,100 acres near the southwest corner of 483rd Avenue and Courthouse Road, which is in the Tonopah area south of Interstate 10 and west of Buckeye.

It will comprise approximately 400,000 solar modules, a 500-kilovolt utility substation, a battery energy storage system and a building to house equipment, documents submitted to the county said.

Site plans show the battery storage component could use Tesla Megapack batteries, which are also being used by a Salt River Project battery storage facility that opened in Peoria last September.

The project will generate about 150 megawatts of electricity, as well as 1,800 megawatt hours of battery storage. Construction of the development will bring 240 jobs, while up to 20 seasonal employees will be hired for routine maintenance activities and equipment repair.

