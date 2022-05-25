Massive 200-acre mixed-use project proposed near Valley entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is looking to transform a massive property next to its sports and entertainment district into a master-planned development with office, retail, hotel, commercial and high-density housing.

Dubbed Vision 2, the development could be built on about 200 acres between Glendale Avenue and Ball park Boulevard just west of the Loop 101, according to documents submitted to the city.

On May 26, Glendale's planning commission is holding a public hearing for an application to rezone about 160 acres of the property to a planned area development to allow for the mix of uses like class A office, medical services, research and development, hotels, regional shopping, restaurants and theaters, among others.

The application request was submitted by the city of Glendale on behalf of Emrland LLP, an entity connected to Ron Rovey, and Ferrantino Enterprises AZ LLC, an entity connected to Michael Ferrantino, the documents said.

