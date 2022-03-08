Maricopa County devotes $14.5 million to help Valley workforce development

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has directed $14.5 million to help the Valley’s workforce with things such as job training, education and placement programs.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors used money from its $435 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the initiatives.

Under the plan, several Valley agencies will receive money, with the bulk of it going toward services for job seekers and a smaller amount going toward employer service initiatives. See the full list below.

The funding is intended to help boost the number of trained and skilled workers for in-demand sectors in Arizona. The county identified construction, information technology and health care as key sectors.

"This funding will make our economy even stronger by assisting folks who need additional skills or resources to secure and maintain a good-paying job,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, of District 3, said in a statement. “By partnering with local organizations with proven track records of success in job training and coaching, we'll give individuals and families upward mobility and help in-demand industries get the skilled workers they need."

