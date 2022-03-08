Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Maricopa County devotes $14.5 million to help Valley workforce development

remote work
Eric Risberg/AP
RunX CEO Ankur Dahiya, center, takes part in a video meeting with employees JD Palomino, top left, and Nitin Aggarwal, right, at a rented office in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Technology companies like RunX that led the charge into remote work early as the pandemic unfurled, are confronting a new challenge as it winds down: how, when and even whether they should bring their long-isolated employees back to offices that have been designed for teamwork. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
remote work
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 10:53:21-05

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has directed $14.5 million to help the Valley’s workforce with things such as job training, education and placement programs.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors used money from its $435 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the initiatives.

Under the plan, several Valley agencies will receive money, with the bulk of it going toward services for job seekers and a smaller amount going toward employer service initiatives. See the full list below.

The funding is intended to help boost the number of trained and skilled workers for in-demand sectors in Arizona. The county identified construction, information technology and health care as key sectors.

"This funding will make our economy even stronger by assisting folks who need additional skills or resources to secure and maintain a good-paying job,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, of District 3, said in a statement. “By partnering with local organizations with proven track records of success in job training and coaching, we'll give individuals and families upward mobility and help in-demand industries get the skilled workers they need."

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV