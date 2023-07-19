Watch Now
Maricopa County allocates $4M for proposed UArizona Health Sciences Phoenix research center

The Phoenix Bioscience Core in Phoenix will house the new Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, space for the UArizona Office for Research, Innovation and Impact and academic and research activities for a new Biomedical Engineering program.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 19, 2023
University of Arizona Health Sciences is receiving a new investment for its proposed biomedical research hub in downtown Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors recently approved $4 million in funding for the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies — or CAMI — which will anchor the Phoenix Bioscience Core.

The $4 million in federal funding stems from the American Rescue Plan Act. Over the past two years, Maricopa County used the funds to sustain small businesses, mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and support health care initiatives.

CAMI will focus on research for immunology of cancers, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, according to a UArizona Health Sciences announcement.

