Maricopa County allocates $4M for proposed UArizona Health Sciences Phoenix research center

University of Arizona Health Sciences is receiving a new investment for its proposed biomedical research hub in downtown Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors recently approved $4 million in funding for the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies — or CAMI — which will anchor the Phoenix Bioscience Core.

The $4 million in federal funding stems from the American Rescue Plan Act. Over the past two years, Maricopa County used the funds to sustain small businesses, mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and support health care initiatives.

CAMI will focus on research for immunology of cancers, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, according to a UArizona Health Sciences announcement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.