Maricopa Association of Governments executive director Eric Anderson to retire

PHOENIX — Eric Anderson, executive director of the Maricopa Association of Governments, intends to retire from the agency after 40 years of service.

“It is time for me to retire from the best job I have ever had the opportunity to hold," Anderson told employees in a written statement announcing his decision. "I will be stepping down as executive director of the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) effective July 1, 2023. Whether in the private or the public sector, helping make communities better has been a common theme of my career. But the best memories that I will have from my work life will be the experiences I have had with the amazing MAG family.”

Anderson joined MAG, the group assigned with planning the county's transportation system, in 1983 to prepare socioeconomic projections for the region, and was tapped to lead the fiscal analysis unit in 1992, which oversaw management of the MAG Freeway Program. He was named transportation director in 2000 and was appointed executive director in 2018.

“Eric is an outstanding leader and a true champion for this region,” said MAG Chair Kenn Weise, mayor of Avondale, in a statement. “On behalf of the Regional Council and for the residents whose lives have been improved by the work of MAG, I want to thank him for his service.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.