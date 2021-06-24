Maricopa Association of Governments elects new officers

PHOENIX — Mesa Mayor John Giles is the new chair of the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) after the board elected new officers for the coming year.

Giles, who replaced Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers in the post, said the association will focus on finalizing the 20-year Regional Transportation Plan and working to fight homelessness. MAG also intends to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in its work.

“I am proud of MAG for continuing to be the consummate forum of collaboration, bringing leaders from around the region to a single table,” Giles said as he accepted the gavel at the meeting. “As elected officials, there is peace of mind knowing we are not alone when it comes to facing challenges. We rely on each other – for counsel, for collective problem solving, and for creating a competitive, thriving region.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will be MAG’s treasurer this year, while Carefree Mayor Less Peterson, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke and El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo will serve as at-large members.

