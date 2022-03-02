Man gets prison time for fraud involving Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts restaurants

Frank Capri, a reported former mobster, plead guilty to charges relating to a scheme that involved restaurant chains named after country music stars including Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts.

According to plea deal documents, Capri conspired to commit the crime of wire fraud, as well as committing wire fraud. The government estimated that Capri’s crimes lead to a loss of between $9.5 million and $25 million.

Through a series of restaurants, including Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill restaurant chain, which was started in the Valley, Capri would get developers to pay him upfront fees and then take the money meant for construction for himself.

Capri’s case and everything leading up to it have been covered extensively by the Arizona Republic. The Republic has connected Capri with organized crime.

Capri first started these schemes with his company Boomtown Management LLC and later with RF Investments LLC.

