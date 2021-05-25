Watch
Majority of hires for Taiwan Semiconductor's forthcoming Phoenix fab to be recent college grads

Posted at 9:31 AM, May 25, 2021
2021-05-25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., which has already begun hiring for its massive north Phoenix plant, is specifically seeking engineers who are early in their careers so they can be trained on technology that is new to the Arizona market.

“There’s no existing talent pool that already has experience in our technology, so the hires for the AZ fab are primarily recent college graduates,” TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao told the Phoenix Business Journal. “In fact, most of the engineers hired by TSMC are recent graduates — even hires in Taiwan who will also train on the technology and TSMC’s manufacturing operations.”

TSMC is expected to spend at least $12 billion from 2021 to 2029 on the new semiconductor factory, or fab, be built on 1,128 acres of land in north Phoenix. The plant is expected by 2024 to produce 5 nanometer computer chips.

Rick Cassidy, CEO of TSMC Arizona, previously said that the engineering pipeline in the United States was one of the key factors that led the company to establishing a U.S. presence.

