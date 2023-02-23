Major rail, logistics complex headed to Surprise Council vote with positive recommendation

SURPRISE, AZ — The city of Surprise planning commission gave its recommendation of approval in the first major step in a long process to pave the way for Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co.'s planned rail and logistics complex across 4,000 acres in the Phoenix metro.

The planning commission held its second meeting for a major change in Surprise's general plan, which is required by law and guide's the city's growth long-term, to change nearly 3,600 acres from a residential designation to employment, which allows for industrial and commercial growth.

The property is located north of U.S. Highway 60, or Grand Avenue, and south of State Route 74. The massive site could also be in close proximity to the future Interstate 11, which would connect Mexico to Nevada once built out and serve as a key transportation link for goods.

