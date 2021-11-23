Major League Baseball facing lockout; what that could mean for Cactus League spring training

Labor negotiations between the owners of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and the league's players association are moving slowly, and the league is headed toward a lockout that — if not resolved quickly — could impact the upcoming spring training season.

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, and if a deal isn’t done by then, league commissioner Rob Manfred said he will institute a lockout.

It is unclear how long the lockout could last. Manfred is reported saying that he hopes a lockout would keep the players from striking and games being lost as they were during the 1994 season. Sports Illustrated reported that a deal is expected to be wrapped up in February. Still, players and the owners appear to be far off from agreeing to a contract.

Since the strike that ended in April 1995, MLB has not had a work stoppage. But if negotiations continue to move slowly, there could be an impact on this upcoming Cactus League spring training season.

“It would be devastating if there was a work stoppage that affected spring training. It would be devastating for everyone,” Bridget Binsbacher, the executive director of the Cactus League, told the Business Journal. “After two years of Covid-disrupted spring training, our stakeholders are counting on a strong 2022 spring training season.”

