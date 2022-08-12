Major furniture, arts and crafts retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes.

Construction on the $30 million second phase of Queen Creek Crossing is expected to start in September, said Phoenix-based Vestar, the owner of the shopping center. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase. The two will take 45,000-square-foot and 55,000-square-foot boxes, respectively.

“This is a significant step in our overall development strategy, and we are excited for Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby and many others to join Costco in Queen Creek Crossing,” said Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of Vestar, in a statement. “Throughout the leasing process, we have been strategic to target tenants that fill voids within the community.”

Axtell said he hopes the second phase will be ready to open by September of next year.

