Major aerospace developments near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport move forward

The skyline around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has some changes in store. New milestones for grand openings and groundbreakings in the coming months will further contribute to that.

Officials with Mesa Gateway Airport expect Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Virgin Galactic to open new facilities on airport land by the summer. Both expansions are expected to bring high-wage jobs to Mesa.

"This momentum is the result of a long-standing, shared vision for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to be the heart of a dynamic regional employment corridor. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what the airport is capable of and we look forward to what the next 700 acres has in store," said Lori Collins, the new director of business and economic development for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

