Main street with retail, office, commercial planned as last piece in Peoria community

One of the final pieces of a major community in Peoria is slated to start construction next year and will feature a new commercial core across 320 acres.

The site is being branded as Five North at Vistancia, a high-quality lifestyle hub featuring a main street restaurant and retail corridor with open space for pedestrian walkability and connectivity.

It could also see new hotels, office, health care, education and light industrial space located between the Loop 303 and El Mirage Road just north of Vistancia Boulevard, all of which could help the northwest Valley city compete for new employers and jobs in Peoria.

Five North, the fifth and last community to be developed in the 7,100-acre master-planned Vistancia, will also feature nearly 2,000 units across a variety of high-end apartment styles and densities and will include an extension of Discovery Trail, which spans across Vistancia, into the property.

The first phase of Five North will focus on a portion of the retail and be developed by a joint venture, while much of the 320 acres will be sold off to other developers for the remaining mix of uses.

