Maggiore Group prepares to launch another new restaurant concept in Scottsdale

The Italiano will open in Scottsdale this summer
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 24, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Maggiore Group — the Valley restaurant group behind popular brands including Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher and The Mexicano — is preparing to open its latest restaurant, The Italiano, in Scottsdale this summer.

The Italiano’s menu will consist of “authentic Italian dishes” and the restaurant will offer interactive tableside experiences will include an antipasto cart, a limoncello cocktail cart and a dessert cart.

“This is going to be our best concept yet! We’re drawing inspiration from every corner of Italy to blend age-old traditions with innovative approaches,” Joey Maggiore, the chef and co-founder of the Maggiore Group, and Chef Joey Concepts, said in a joint statement. “We can’t wait for you to experience our family’s heritage in a new and familiar way.”

