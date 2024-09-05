Made in Arizona: Pickleball docuseries gets picked up by Amazon

PHOENIX — The Arizona Pickleball League is getting some national exposure in the new “Breaking Pickleball” documentary on Amazon [bizjournals.com] Prime Video.
Amazon recently picked up the first season of the six-episode docuseries, which launched on the streaming platform in August 2024.
The documentary follows five Valley teams — the Scottsdale Scorchers, Gilbert Gladiators, Peoria Pythons, Tempe Tornadoes and Surprise Stingers — who compete over the course of 10 weeks to determine which teams will move on to the playoffs and win the Orchard Championship Cup.