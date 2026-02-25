Made in Arizona: Pawport preps international launch as automated pet door demand surges

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based startup has its sights set on expansion in the international and brick-and-mortar retail markets after launching the newest version of its automated smart pet doors in December.

Pawport, which was named a CNET Best of CES 2026 pet tech category finalist, is quickly working to fulfill orders after the company's smart pet doors garnered significant customer interest from its annual appearances at CES and national media coverage, said CEO Martin Diamond.

“The demand has been consistent with what we expected, knowing we had a lot of interest just from those shows and appearances,” Diamond said. “…Our larger sizes sold out quicker than we wanted them to. We’re still replenishing inventory, so it has been a good launch. It has definitely been at least equal to our expectations and I think the pipeline going forward looks really amazing.”

