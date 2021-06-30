Macayo’s opening new restaurant in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Longtime Valley restaurant brand Macayo’s Mexican Food is expanding its footprint in the Valley to Scottsdale.

The new location opened this week at the intersection of Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard in the Pima Crossing shopping center, which is owned by former GoDaddy CEO Bob Parson ’s YAM Properties. Macayo’s took over the spot formerly occupied by Scottsdale Beer Company, which closed during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be Macayo’s only Scottsdale location, but the restaurant, which has been operating in the Valley for 75 years, has had a location in Scottsdale in the past. That store, which was located on Scottsdale Road about two miles from the new spot, closed in 2017 after its lease expired.

“Scottsdale was a wonderful home for us in the past, so we’re thrilled to return to the area and revive the love for our brand with a new and improved location for Macayo’s fans in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Nava Singam [bizjournals.com] , the owner of Kind Hospitality, said in a statement.

