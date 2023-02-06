Watch Now
Luxury Scottsdale penthouse to be auctioned at Big Game Big Give charity event ahead of Super Bowl

Silverleaf
The last remaining penthouse at the Icon at Silverleaf luxury condo development will be auctioned for charity on Feb. 11 as part of the region's Super Bowl festivities.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 06, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Ben Hu likes to go big.

The architect and developer of the Icon at Silverleaf luxury condominium community in Scottsdale is auctioning his last available penthouse at the Big Game Big Give star-studded charity event and party on Feb. 11.

With an opening bid of $10.5 million, the penthouse may be the highest-priced auction item to ever go up for bid at an Arizona charity event.

A minimum of $1 million will go directly to The Giving Back Fund and local charities associated with the party.

The invitation-only, star-studded charity event will be held at the 5-acre Paradise Valley home of Dr. Pablo Prichard. Recently retired NFL star J.J. Watt and actor Anthony Anderson have been named co-hosts, while former Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers player Cedric Ceballos will serve as the event emcee and DJ.

Of the 48 condominium units Hu is building at Icon at Silverleaf, this is the only penthouse remaining.

